Def Leppard Stream 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' From Sydney Show

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is streaming pro-shot video of "Pour Some Sugar On Me" from a November 11 show in Sydney, Australia.

The event at the city's Giants Stadium saw the UK rockers and Motley Crue deliver the second-last live date of the 2023 World Tour, which opened in Mexico City back in mid-February.

A series of South American shows was followed by a spring and early summer run across the UK and Europe, a handful of US dates in August, and appearances in Japan.

Def Leppard will next team up with Journey for a summer 2024 co-headlining stadium tour of North America; the trek will see the pairing joined by a rotating list of guests including The Steve Miller Band, Cheap Trick, and Heart.

Stream live video of "Pour Some Sugar On Me' from Sydney here.

