Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1

The Rolling Stones scored the coveted Christmas No. 1 on the UK album charts with their latest studio album, "Hackney Diamonds," according to the Official Charts.
This marked the album's second time topping the chart, following its release earlier this year where it debut at No. 1 on February 11, 2023. The record was the follow-up to their 2005 album, "A Bigger Bang".
"It's a wonderful way to round off 2023," the Stones say in a statement published by the Official Charts Company. "Thank you to everyone for listening to Hackney Diamonds. Have a very happy Christmas and New Year."
