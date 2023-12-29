.

Pink Floyd Remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues - 2023 In Review

12-29-2023
Pink Floyd Remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues - 2023 In Review

Pink Floyd Remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: (FDPR) Pink Floyd and Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] today announced the upcoming stand-alone release of the newly remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' on CD, LP and Blu-ray. These versions will be released on October 13, 2023.

First released as part of 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set, this is the first time that the new remaster of the classic album will be available on its own. The Blu-ray contains the Dolby Atmos and a 5.1 Surround mix as well as the remastered Stereo version. The package comes with commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet. Order here.

Originally released in 1973 and becoming one of the most iconic and influential albums ever, Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' continues to find new audiences globally. The famous sleeve, which depicts a prism spectrum, was designed by Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis and drawn by George Hardie. 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

Related Stories
Pink Floyd Remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues - 2023 In Review

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic - 2023 In Review

Pink Floyd Announce Expanded Atom Heart Mother Reissue

Discovery Of Footage From Pink Floyd's First Japanese Concert To Be Released

Roger Waters Shares Track By Track For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'

News > Pink Floyd

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more

Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall- Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Latest News

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert

Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Pays Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special

Queen The Greatest Live Episode Live in the 21st Century Premieres

Royal Hunt Going EDM For New Year's Eve

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor - 2023 In Review