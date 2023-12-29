Pink Floyd Remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues - 2023 In Review

Pink Floyd Remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' For Special Reissues was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: (FDPR) Pink Floyd and Warner Music [Sony Music outside Europe] today announced the upcoming stand-alone release of the newly remastered 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' on CD, LP and Blu-ray. These versions will be released on October 13, 2023.

First released as part of 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set, this is the first time that the new remaster of the classic album will be available on its own. The Blu-ray contains the Dolby Atmos and a 5.1 Surround mix as well as the remastered Stereo version. The package comes with commemorative postcards, stickers and a 24-page booklet. Order here.

Originally released in 1973 and becoming one of the most iconic and influential albums ever, Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' continues to find new audiences globally. The famous sleeve, which depicts a prism spectrum, was designed by Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis and drawn by George Hardie. 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

Related Stories

Megadeth, Slayer, Yes, Rainbow Icons Cover Pink Floyd Classic - 2023 In Review

Pink Floyd Announce Expanded Atom Heart Mother Reissue

Discovery Of Footage From Pink Floyd's First Japanese Concert To Be Released

Roger Waters Shares Track By Track For 'The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux'

News > Pink Floyd