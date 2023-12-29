.

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

12-29-2023
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: Whitesnake co-founder and former guitarist Bernie Marsden has died at the age of 72. Marsden was the co-write of many of band's big hits like "Fool For Your Loving" and "Here I Go Again."

The sad news was shared via Bernie's official social media. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden," his camp shared on Facebook.

"Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."

Marsden's former Whitesnake bandmate David Coverdale tweeted, "I've just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honoured to know and share a stage with."

Related Stories
Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72

News > Bernie Marsden

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert- Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater- more

Aerosmith Aim To Resume Farewell Tour This Summer Or Fall- Heart Reunite For Pre-New Year's Eve Show In Highland, Ca- more

Reviews

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival

Reggae Party: Vinyl Edition

Santa's Jukebox Part 2

Holiday Gift Guide: Last Minute Gifts - Music And More!

Holiday Gift Guide: More Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar

Latest News

Metallica Share 'Master Of Puppets' Video From Historic Concert

Mike Portnoy Details His Reunion With Dream Theater

Killing Joke's Jaz Coleman Pays Tribute To Kevin 'Geordie' Walker

All-Star Collaborations Announced For New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash TV Special

Queen The Greatest Live Episode Live in the 21st Century Premieres

Royal Hunt Going EDM For New Year's Eve

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

AC/DC For Super Bowl Halftime Show Says Nevada Governor - 2023 In Review