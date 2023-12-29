Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 - 2023 In Review

Whitesnake Cofounder Bernie Marsden Dead At 72 was a top 23 story of Aug 2023: Whitesnake co-founder and former guitarist Bernie Marsden has died at the age of 72. Marsden was the co-write of many of band's big hits like "Fool For Your Loving" and "Here I Go Again."
The sad news was shared via Bernie's official social media. "On behalf of his family, it is with deep sadness we announce the death of Bernie Marsden," his camp shared on Facebook.
"Bernie died peacefully on Thursday evening with his wife, Fran, and daughters, Charlotte and Olivia, by his side. Bernie never lost his passion for music, writing and recording new songs until the end."
Marsden's former Whitesnake bandmate David Coverdale tweeted, "I've just woken up to the awful news that my old friend and former Snake Bernie Marsden has passed. My sincere thoughts and prayers to his beloved family, friends and fans. A genuinely funny, gifted man, whom I was honoured to know and share a stage with."
