Disturbed Take 'Bad Man' To No. 1

(Warner Records) Disturbed have just scored another No. 1 record at Rock Radio with latest single "Bad Man," marking the band's 17th No. 1 Active Rock Single. "Bad Man" has garnered over 25 million radio impressions to date.



The chart-topping track follows in the footsteps of the band's 16th No. 1 Rock Radio single "Hey You," which are both featured on their eighth studio album Divisive. The album debuted at #1 across multiple charts, including Billboard's Top Alternative Albums Chart, Top Hard Rock Albums Chart, and Digital Albums Chart upon its release last fall.



Disturbed recently announced that they will be launching a 36-date Norther American tour this summer called the Take Back Your Life tour, marking their first full tour since 2018.

They will be supported on the tour by Theory of a Deadman for the Canadian dates, with Breaking Benjamin and JINJER joining them for most of the U.S. shows.

The Take Back Your Life Tour will be kicking off on April 27th in Montreal, QC at the Bell Centre and will wrap up on September 2nd in Noblesville, IN at the Ruoff Music Center. See the dates below:

Disturbed Take Back Your Life Tour

Apr 27 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Apr 29 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

May 01 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

May 08 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

May 10 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

May 12 - Abbotsford, BC - Abbotsford Centre

Jul 11 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Jul 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Jul 15 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Jul 16 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Jul 18 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Jul 20 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

Jul 22 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Jul 23 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

Jul 25 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

Jul 27 - Houston, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Jul 29 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Jul 31 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Aug 01 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Aug 03 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Aug 05 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Aug 07 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek -

Aug 09 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live -

Aug 11 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

Aug 12 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

Aug 18 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Aug 19 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 21 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Aug 23 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Aug 26 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

Aug 27 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Aug 29 - Maryland Heights, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Aug 30 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep 01 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sep 02 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Check local listings for support acts.

