Five Finger Death Punch Announce Headline Euro Dates

(Better Noise) Five Finger Death Punch have added headline shows in Luxembourg, Bratislava, Prague and Bucharest to the band's already impressive run of 2023 European tour dates which includes a number of shows in direct support of Metallica, as well as major festivals appearances at UK's Download Festival and Germany's Rock Am Ring and Rock Im Park festivals, amongst others.

Presale for the newly announced headline shows will start on March 1st at 10 am local time with the general on sale beginning on March 3rd at 10 am local time.

In other news, Five Finger Death Punch just claimed its 15th consecutive #1 hit on the U.S. Active Rock Radio Chart (Mediabase) with current single "Welcome To The Circus". The single also adds to 5FDP's record streak of #1's on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay Chart where the band continues to hold the record for the longest run of leading consecutive entries since 1981. "Welcome To The Circus" is the opening track from their latest album, 2022's "AFTERLIFE". Upon its release last August, "AFTERLIFE" immediately shot to the #1 spot on the iTunes Top 100 Album, the Rock and Metal Charts in the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany (where it also debuted at #3 on the official album chart), Switzerland, Austria, Denmark, Finland, Norway and Poland. "AFTERLIFE" also debuted at #1 on the iTunes Rock and Metal Charts and #2 on the iTunes Top 100 Charts in the UK, France, Netherlands, Sweden and Hungary. Additionally, "AFTERLIFE" hit Top 10 on the iTunes Top 100 in Italy, Spain, Ireland and Belgium. It entered as #1 Rock Album on the UK Official Rock and Metal Album Charts and debuted at #10 on the Billboard Top 200. Most notably, with "AFTERLIFE" the band broke the record for most #1 albums in the history of Billboard's Hard Rock chart. 5FDP frequently sells out arenas, plays major festivals around the world and has sold over one million tickets between 2018 and 2020 alone.

2023 European Tour Dates

29th April 2023 - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands w/ Metallica

17th May 2023 - Stade de France, Paris, France w/ Metallica

21st May 2023 - Rockhal, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg HEADLINE

28th May 2023 - Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany w/ Metallica

31st May 2023 - O'Nepela Arena, Bratislava, Slovakia HEADLINE

3rd June 2023 - Rock Im Park, Nürnberg, Germany FESTIVAL

4th June 2023 - Rock Am Ring, Nürburg, Germany FESTIVAL

8th June 2023 - Download Festival, Donington UK FESTIVAL

11th June 2023 - O2 Arena, Prague, Czech Republic HEADLINE

14th June 2023 - Metalhead Festival, Bucharest Romania HEADLINE

18th June 2023 - Ullevi Stadium, Gothenburg, Sweden w/ Metallica

23rd June 2023 - Summerside Festival, Aarburg, Switzerland FESTIVAL

