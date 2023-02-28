Train Announce Summer Tour Dates

Tour poster

(fcc) Train has announced a series of new headline concert dates this summer. Fresh off the heels of their incredible 7th sold-out Sail Across the Sun cruise, Train is set to light up summer stages, bringing fans an epic night of music filled with the band's most iconic hits spanning nearly three decades.

The diamond-selling band will make stops in cities across the U.S. for the first time in years including Anchorage, AK, Napa, CA, Aspen, CO and more with support from New Orleans rock group Better Than Ezra on select dates.

Tickets for most shows go on sale to the general public starting Friday, March 3rd at 10AM local time, please check local listings for details. Fans can gain first access to the artist presale in most markets beginning Tuesday, February 28th at 10AM local through Thursday, March 2nd at 10PM local. More live show dates to be announced in the coming weeks.

In May 2022, Train released their critically acclaimed 11th studio album, AM Gold, and this past weekend marks the 25th anniversary of the band's self-titled debut album. Originally released on February 24, 1998, Train featured the band's debut single, "Meet Virginia," which gave them their first unlikely radio hit and first Top 20 song on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Saturday, July 15 Anchorage, AK EasyPark Chinook Lot

Wednesday, July 19 Paso Robles, CA Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

Thursday, July 20 Modesto, CA Fruit Yard Amphitheater*

Friday, July 21 Napa, CA Oxbow RiverStage*

Saturday, July 22 Sparks, NV Nugget Event Center*

Thursday, July 27 Nampa, ID Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater*

Saturday, July 29 Sandpoint, ID War Memorial Field - The Festival at Sandpoint

Summer Series

Tuesday, August 1 Aspen, CO Belly Up

Wednesday, August 2 Dillon, CO Dillon Amphitheater

*Better than Ezra

