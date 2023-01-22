.

For The Fallen Dreams Announce New Album With 'Last One Out' Video

Published 01-22-2023

For The Fallen Dreams have announced their brand new self-titled studio album with the released a music video for their new single "Last One Out."

Atom Splitter sent over these details: Their upcoming album For The Fallen Dreams will be out on March 10 via Arising Empire and will be available as a CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch/bundle options.

With a career defined by constant progression and dedication to refining and rejuvenating their unique brand of aggressive, passionate metal, For The Fallen Dreams have consistently demonstrated an incredible ability to adapt and evolve their sound and dynamic despite overwhelming adversity-and all without sacrificing the core components of their sound.

Built around explosive breakdowns, gut-wrenching grooves, and lyricism that touches on everything from an introspective glimpse into the human condition to brotherhood and camaraderie, these Midwestern masters of metal have made themselves a staple within the international heavy music community.

For The Fallen Dreams Tracklisting:


"RE-Animate"
"What If"
"Last One Out"
"Without You"
"Testify"
"Searching..."
"Suprapersonal"
"No Heaven"
"Sulfate"
"Lavender"
"Chemicals"

For The Fallen Dreams On Tour With Gideon, Orthodox, + Guerilla Warfare:


2/9 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
2/10 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center
2/11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory
2/12 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 1819
2/14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
2/15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage
2/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows
2/17 - Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's
2/18 - Long Island, NY- Amityville Music Hall
2/19 - Hartford, CT- Webster Underground
2/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse
2/22 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room @ Crofoot
2/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater
2/24 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club
2/25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood
2/26 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar
2/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
3/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge
3/3 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art
3/4 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom
3/5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown
3/7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley
3/9 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction
3/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo
3/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground
3/12 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad
3/14 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground
3/15 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Room
3/17 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
3/18 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco


