For The Fallen Dreams Announce New Album With 'Last One Out' Video

For The Fallen Dreams have announced their brand new self-titled studio album with the released a music video for their new single "Last One Out."

Atom Splitter sent over these details: Their upcoming album For The Fallen Dreams will be out on March 10 via Arising Empire and will be available as a CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch/bundle options.

With a career defined by constant progression and dedication to refining and rejuvenating their unique brand of aggressive, passionate metal, For The Fallen Dreams have consistently demonstrated an incredible ability to adapt and evolve their sound and dynamic despite overwhelming adversity-and all without sacrificing the core components of their sound.

Built around explosive breakdowns, gut-wrenching grooves, and lyricism that touches on everything from an introspective glimpse into the human condition to brotherhood and camaraderie, these Midwestern masters of metal have made themselves a staple within the international heavy music community.

For The Fallen Dreams Tracklisting:

"RE-Animate""What If""Last One Out""Without You""Testify""Searching...""Suprapersonal""No Heaven""Sulfate""Lavender""Chemicals"

For The Fallen Dreams On Tour With Gideon, Orthodox, + Guerilla Warfare:

2/9 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum2/10 - Orlando, FL - Henao Center2/11 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Purgatory2/12 - Greensboro, NC - Hanger 18192/14 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club2/15 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage2/15 - Brooklyn, NY - Meadows2/17 - Frenchtown, NJ - Artie's2/18 - Long Island, NY- Amityville Music Hall2/19 - Hartford, CT- Webster Underground2/21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Crafthouse2/22 - Pontiac, MI - Pike Room @ Crofoot2/23 - Indianapolis, IN - Emerson Theater2/24 - Chicago, IL - WC Social Club2/25 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood2/26 - Lincoln, NE - 1867 Bar2/28 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater3/1 - Salt Lake City, UT - Urban Lounge3/3 - Tacoma, WA - Real Art3/4 - Portland, OR - Bossanova Ballroom3/5 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post - Downtown3/7 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone Berkeley3/9 - Anaheim, CA - Chain Reaction3/10 - Los Angeles, CA - The Echo3/11 - Phoenix, AZ - Nile Underground3/12 - Albuquerque, NM - Launchpad3/14 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Underground3/15 - Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Room3/17 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In3/18 - Birmingham, AL - Zydeco





