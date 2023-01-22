For The Fallen Dreams Announce New Album With 'Last One Out' Video

For The Fallen Dreams have announced their brand new self-titled studio album with the released a music video for their new single "Last One Out."
Atom Splitter sent over these details: Their upcoming album For The Fallen Dreams will be out on March 10 via Arising Empire and will be available as a CD and limited colored vinyl, together with merch/bundle options.
With a career defined by constant progression and dedication to refining and rejuvenating their unique brand of aggressive, passionate metal, For The Fallen Dreams have consistently demonstrated an incredible ability to adapt and evolve their sound and dynamic despite overwhelming adversity-and all without sacrificing the core components of their sound.
Built around explosive breakdowns, gut-wrenching grooves, and lyricism that touches on everything from an introspective glimpse into the human condition to brotherhood and camaraderie, these Midwestern masters of metal have made themselves a staple within the international heavy music community.
For The Fallen Dreams Release 'Sulfate' Video
For The Fallen Dreams Premiere What If Video
The Ghost Inside's Andrew Tkaczyk Joins LGND Project For 'Spite Me'
More For The Fallen Dreams News
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album- Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour- more
Pantera And Lamb Of God Announce North American Tour- Metallica 'Screaming Suicide' Video- Rival Sons- more
David Crosby Dead At 81- Pink Floyd Announce 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary Box Set- Rolling Stones- Enter Shikari- more
Foo Fighters and Green Day Lead Harley-Davidson Festival- KISS May Still Play One-Offs After Farewell Tour- more
Root 66: Sicard Hollow - Brightest of Days
Bobby Weir & Wolf Bros. - Live in Colorado, Vol. 2
Box Sets: Amazing Grace: Country Stars Sing Songs of Faith and Hope
David Crosby & the Lighthouse Band - Live at the Capitol Theatre
Root 66: Linda Ronstadt- The Flying Burrito Brothers- Danceland
Guns N' Roses, Metallica, Def Leppard Stars Lead Guests On Ian Hunter's New Album
Puscifer Share Billy Howerdel Created 'A Singularity' Video
Nothing More Share 'The Other F Word' Lyric Video
For The Fallen Dreams Announce New Album With 'Last One Out' Video
Visions Of Atlantis Launching Their First North American Headline Tour
Eric Church Expands The Outsiders Revival Tour
We Are Scientists 'Turn It Up' With New Video
Rick Wakeman Shares 'The Dinner Party' From Upcoming Concept Album