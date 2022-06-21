For The Fallen Dreams Premiere What If Video

For The Fallen Dreams have shared a music video for their brand new single, "What If", which is the first track they have released under their brand new deal with Arising Empire.

The track was produced by Jonathan Dolese at Konkrete Studios (Cane Hill), with vocal production by Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz (All That Remains, Bad Wolves) and visualized by Wombat Fire (Five Finger Death Punch, Asking Alexandria).

"We are very excited to be breaking into this new era of For The Fallen Dreams, with the extremely dedicated and hard working team at Arising Empire," the band states.

"Sharing the vision for the future of the band's success is extremely refreshing and motivating. We look forward to a great rest of the year and everything that follows with our new single 'What If.' See you on the road." Watch the video below:

