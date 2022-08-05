.

For The Fallen Dreams Release 'Sulfate' Video

Michael Angulia | 08-05-2022

For The Fallen Dreams Single art
Single art

For The Fallen Dreams have released a music video for their new single, "Sulfate". The track was produced by Jonathan Dolese at Konkrete Studios (Cane Hill), with vocal production by Daniel "DL" Laskiewicz (All That Remains, Bad Wolves).

Vocalist Chad Ruhlig had this to say about the new song, "It's been a welcomed and refreshing challenge to find ways to incorporate new elements into our music after 15 years.

"'Sulfate' explores a more mature side of heaviness from For the Fallen Dreams, while still keeping our core elements intact. We look forward to continuing to paint the picture of what to expect from our new album." Watch the video below:

