Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of The World Tour's Japanese Shows

(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of a pair of shows in Yokohama, Japan last month as part of the UK band's World Tour with Motley Crue.

"Def Leppard returns to Japan for the first time in six years," says the group. "Come along as Joe goes bootleg shopping, the guys do karaoke, and of course, rock the stage in Yokohama."

The November 3 and 4 concerts at the city's K-Arena marked the start of the final leg in the series, which saw the year close out with dates in Australia.

Def Leppard has been on the road in support of latest two albums, 2022's "Diamond Star Halos" and 2023's "Drastic Symphonies."

Check out footage from Japan here.

