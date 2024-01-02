(hennemusic) Def Leppard is sharing a behind the scenes video recap of a pair of shows in Yokohama, Japan last month as part of the UK band's World Tour with Motley Crue.
"Def Leppard returns to Japan for the first time in six years," says the group. "Come along as Joe goes bootleg shopping, the guys do karaoke, and of course, rock the stage in Yokohama."
The November 3 and 4 concerts at the city's K-Arena marked the start of the final leg in the series, which saw the year close out with dates in Australia.
Def Leppard has been on the road in support of latest two albums, 2022's "Diamond Star Halos" and 2023's "Drastic Symphonies."
Check out footage from Japan here.
Def Leppard Stream 'Pour Some Sugar On Me' From Sydney Show
Def Leppard And Sammy To Receive Stars On Hollywood Walk Of Fame - 2023 In Review
Def Leppard Celebrate 1 Billion YouTube Views Milestone - 2023 In Review
Def Leppard Perform In Three Countries In One Day - 2023 In Review
Motley Crue Going Old School With New Music- Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May- more
Paul Stanley Names The Best and Worst KISS Albums- AC/DC's 50th Anniversary Celebrated By Insider On Beyond The Thunder- more
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
3 - Rockin' the Ritz: NYC 1988
Motley Crue Going Old School With New Music
Black Sabbath Releasing Tony Martin Era Box Set in May
Stryper Announce First To Hell With The Amps - The Unplugged Tour Date
Def Leppard Go Behind The Scenes Of The World Tour's Japanese Shows
Metallica Share Video Of 'Fuel' From Detroit Concert
Poison Frontman Bret Michaels Diagnosed With Skin Cancer - 2023 In Review
AC/DC Played First Show In 7 Years At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review
KISS Sued For Wrongful Death By Guitar Tech's Widow - 2023 In Review