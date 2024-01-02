Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review

Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival was a top 23 story of Oct 2023: Heavy metal legends Judas Priest had two big surprises for fans when they took the stage at the Power Trip Festival in Indio, Ca this past Saturday night (October 7th).
The band was rejoined by former guitarist Glenn Tipton during their set, which they kicked off by announcing via a video screen that they will be releasing their new studio album, "Invincible Shield" in March of next year.
Tipton took the stage after Judas Priest played "Hell Bent For Leather" during their encore and he jammed the classic songs "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight"
Priest were a late addition to the festival featuring Iron Maiden, AC/DC Metallica, Guns N' Roses, and Tool. They were added to the bill after Ozzy Osbourne canceled his appearance due to the health issues.
