Stryper Deliver 'End of Days' And Reveal 40th Anniversary Tour Plans

(Freeman) Legendary, long-running metal band Stryper are setting the stage for a great year with a new single entitled "End of Days." Accompanied by a new lyric video, the track also helps announce the band's 40th Anniversary Tour dates which begin this fall. After an appearance at the Alive Music Festival in July, tour dates kick off September 11th in Greenville, TN, and conclude November 16th in North Myrtle Beach, SC. A full list of dates is below.

About the new track, the band shared this: "'End of Days' is a heavy track musically and lyrically. It has a classic sound with a few modern twists and turns along the way. Lyrically, it's probably the most fitting message according to the times we are living in. It really does feel like the 'End of Days' in many ways. We're not only a divided nation, we're a divided world. It's time to make things right."

STRYPER will be embarking on their 40th Anniversary tour this fall.

The show will be a celebration of both classic hits and new-era fan favorites, including outfit changes and an exciting new show production. In most cities, this will be a 2-set "evening with" style show.

STRYPER Live 2024

7/18 - Mineral City, OH @ Alive Music Festival

9/11 - Greeneville, TN @ Niswonger PAC

9/17 - Columbus, OH @ TempleLive at the Columbus Athenaeum

9/19 - Anderson, IN @ Paramount Theatre

9/20 - St. Charles, IL @ Arcada Theatre

9/21 - Shipshewana, IN @ Blue Gate PAC

9/23 - Tulsa, OK @ Cain's Ballroom

9/25 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre

9/26 - Midland, TX @ Wagner Noel PAC

9/28 - Arlington, TX @ Arlington Music Hall

9/29 - Fort Smith, AR @ TempleLive

10/19 - Wichita, KS @ TempleLive at Wichita Scottish Rite Center

10/21 - Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

10/25 - Stateline, NV @ Harrah's Lake Tahoe @ South Shore

10/29 - Phoenix, AZ @ Celebrity Theatre

10/20 - Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

11/3 - Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

11/7 - Patchogue, NY @ Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

11/8 - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

11/9 - Glenside, PA @ Keswick Theater

11/10 - Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

11/13 - Clearwater, FL @ Capitol Theatre

11/14 - Jacksonville, FL @ Florida Theatre

11/15 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

11/16 - North Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues

