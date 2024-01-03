G. Love & Special Sauce Debut Album Expanded For 30th Anniversary

G. Love & Special Sauce's self-titled debut album has been remastered and newly expanded for its 30th anniversary and will be released on January 12th by Epic Records/Legacy Recordings.

They are celebrating the announcement by sharing a previously unreleased live version of the album's hit track "Cold Beverage" that was recorded at the Knitting Factory in New York City on July 20, 1994.

Americana Vibes sent over the following details: Formed by Philadelphia native Garrett "G. Love" Dutton (vocals/guitar/harmonica), Jeffrey "The Houseman" Clemens (drums) and James "Jimi Jazz" Prescott (bass), G. Love & Special Sauce stood out from the '90s alt-rock pack with a unique blend of roots rock, R&B, Delta blues and hip-hop - equally perfect for laid-back dorm room hangs or foot-stomping bar crawls. G. Love & Special Sauce earned a Gold record from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) off the strength of breakout radio/MTV staple "Cold Beverage," an ode to iced delights of many origins, and follow-up "Baby's Got Sauce," hailed by Seattle's KEXP-FM as the top song of 1994.

As a tribute to the trio's enduring success as a concert act, this newly remastered and expanded edition of their debut boasts 11 live recordings recorded over two sweltering sets at the renowned Knitting Factory in New York City in July of 1994. These captured smoking performances, heard for the first time on this release, anticipates the formidable live draw G. Love & Special Sauce remain to this day, as countless attendees of the beloved mid-'90s alt-rock H.O.R.D.E. tour (and beyond) can attest.

Related Stories

News > G Love Special Sauce