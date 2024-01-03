G. Love & Special Sauce Debut Album Expanded For 30th Anniversary

G. Love & Special Sauce's self-titled debut album has been remastered and newly expanded for its 30th anniversary and will be released on January 12th by Epic Records/Legacy Recordings.
They are celebrating the announcement by sharing a previously unreleased live version of the album's hit track "Cold Beverage" that was recorded at the Knitting Factory in New York City on July 20, 1994.
Americana Vibes sent over the following details: Formed by Philadelphia native Garrett "G. Love" Dutton (vocals/guitar/harmonica), Jeffrey "The Houseman" Clemens (drums) and James "Jimi Jazz" Prescott (bass), G. Love & Special Sauce stood out from the '90s alt-rock pack with a unique blend of roots rock, R&B, Delta blues and hip-hop - equally perfect for laid-back dorm room hangs or foot-stomping bar crawls. G. Love & Special Sauce earned a Gold record from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) off the strength of breakout radio/MTV staple "Cold Beverage," an ode to iced delights of many origins, and follow-up "Baby's Got Sauce," hailed by Seattle's KEXP-FM as the top song of 1994.
As a tribute to the trio's enduring success as a concert act, this newly remastered and expanded edition of their debut boasts 11 live recordings recorded over two sweltering sets at the renowned Knitting Factory in New York City in July of 1994. These captured smoking performances, heard for the first time on this release, anticipates the formidable live draw G. Love & Special Sauce remain to this day, as countless attendees of the beloved mid-'90s alt-rock H.O.R.D.E. tour (and beyond) can attest.
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again- Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album- more
AC/DC's Chris Slade Sets Record Straight On Axl Rose- Former Mr. Bungle Member Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of Girlfriend- more
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Wyoming Ice Festival
Rock Reads - Queen, Fleetwood Mac, David Bowie and Sammy Hagar
Rage Against the Machine Break Up Again
Ace Frehley Plans Biopic and New Origins Album
Van Halen In The Studio For 1984 Anniversary
Megadeth Release Fan-Focused Digital Collectables (NFTS)
Totally Tubular Festival: 80's New Wave Tour Coming This Summer
Tommy Emmanuel Announces U.S. Tour Dates
Jelly Roll Delivering 'Halfway To Hell' This Month
Second Shooter Launching Tour As Debut Album Arrives