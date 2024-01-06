Billy Idol Made History With First-Ever Live Concert at the Hoover Dam - 2023 In Review

Billy Idol Made History With First-Ever Live Concert at the Hoover Dam was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: (MVD) Billy Idol - State Line: Live at the Hoover Dam will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on December 15th. Kicking off his sell-out 2023 North American spring and summer tour, Billy Idol's once in a lifetime performance, which illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon of the Colorado River and the Mike O'Callaghan-Pat Tillman Memorial Bridge, features a career-spanning run of chart-topping hits, including "Dancing with Myself," "Eyes Without a Face," "Rebel Yell" and "White Wedding."

Billy Idol - State Line: Live at the Hoover Dam highlights the history and significance of Hoover Dam and includes performances from two unique sets of Billy Idol's iconic hits: a full band concert at sunset with special guests that electrified and illuminated the surrounding Black Canyon, and an acoustic duo set (with guitarist/collaborator of over 40 years, Steve Stevens) on the roof of the powerhouse at the foot of Hoover Dam straddling the Colorado River, directly on the Nevada/Arizona state line.

One of the most recognizable faces and voices of rock 'n' roll, with over 40 million albums sold and numerous platinum albums worldwide, the hell-raising rock star is joined on stage by his longtime band and special guest stars, including The Kills' Alison Mosshart, former Sex Pistols guitarist Steve Jones, and No Doubt bassist Tony Kanal.

The Blu-ray and DVD are loaded with bonus features, including an exclusive Q&A: Steve Stevens, Acoustic Dam performance: "To Be A Lover," "Eyes Without a Face," and "Rebel Yell," and a 6-panel concert booklet.

