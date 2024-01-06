The Rolling Stones Announced 2024 North American Tour - 2023 In Review

The Rolling Stones Announced 2024 North American Tour was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: The Rolling Stones have announced that they will be hitting the road next spring for a North American tour in support of their recently released new studio album, "Hackney Diamonds".

The group shared, "The news you have all been waiting for - the Rolling Stones are hitting the road again! We are thrilled to announce the Stones Tour 2024 Hackney Diamonds!"

They will be launching the tour on April 28th in Houston, TX and will be wrapping up the trek on July 17th in Santa Clara, Ca with tickets going on sale to the general public on December 1st.

April 28 - HOUSTON, TX

May 02 - NOLA JAZZ FEST, LA

May 07 - GLENDALE, AZ

May 11 - LAS VEGAS, NV

May 15 - SEATTLE, WA

May 23 - EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ

May 30 - FOXBORO, MA

June 03 - ORLANDO, FL

June 07 - ATLANTA, GA

June 11 - PHILADELPHIA, PA

June 15 - CLEVELAND, OH

June 20 - DENVER, CO

June 27 - CHICAGO, IL

July 05 - VANCOUVER, BC

July 10 - LOS ANGELES, CA

July 17 - SANTA CLARA, CA

