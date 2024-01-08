Thursday's 'Wall All The Time Live' Coming To Vinyl

(Atom Splitter) Thursday and Velocity Records have announced the pre-orders for the upcoming vinyl re-press of the band's classic, 2003-released album War All The Time Live via the label's webstore.

Pre-orders for multiple color vinyl variants in extremely limited quantities, as well as a limited edition CD version of the album, are available here. Initially released on vinyl and digital formats on June 30, 2022, War All The Time Live has been out-of-print and unavailable on vinyl since it first dropped. This "can't-miss" live celebration of the War All Time album is available to hear on all streaming platforms.

Thursday are on the road and touring this winter with Rival Schools and Many Eyes. All dates are below. The winter trek finds the band performing War All the Time in full.

THURSDAY ON TOUR:

WITH RIVAL SCHOOLS + MANY EYES:

1/25 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom

1/26 - Detroit, MI - The Majestic Theatre

1/27 - Columbus, OH - Newport Music Hall

1/28 - McKees Rocks, PA - Roxian Theatre

1/30 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall

1/31 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue

2/1 - Omaha, NE - Slowdown

2/2 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

2/3 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

2/5 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile

2/6 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

2/8 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

2/9 - San Francisco, CA - August Hall

2/10 - Santa Ana, CA - Observatory OC

2/11 - Mesa, AZ - The Nile Theater

2/13 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

2/15 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits

2/16 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - Revolution Live

2/17 - Orlando, FL - The Beacham

2/18 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

2/20 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

2/21 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

2/22 - Baltimore, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

2/23 - Virginia Beach, VA - Elevation 27

2/24 - New York, NY - Irving Plaza

