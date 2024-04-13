Thursday Deliver First New Song Since 2011

(Biz 3) On Thursday night (April 11th) post-hardcore legends Thursday debuted their first new song since 2011, "Application For Release From The Dream" at an intimate show in Albany, NY moments before the song was released on all DSPs (coincidentally coinciding with the 13th anniversary of their last album No Devolucion).

In the years since their last release the band's enduring influence has grown exponentially, with their fearless approach to creative evolution and their unwavering principled stance in the face of music business adversity providing a roadmap to the generation of bands that have followed in their wake.

The new single marks the band's first proper self-release, furthering the DIY stature they have maintained since reforming in 2016 and demonstrating their stoic independence and evolution into a self-sustaining cottage industry (all the while providing free tickets to unemployed and disadvantaged fans).

Nowhere is this as evident as their live shows, where their consistently growing fan base shows up time and time again - as evinced by the huge turnout for their recent tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of their Billboard Top Ten album War All The Time, despite being their fifth American tour in two years.

Formed in New Brunswick, NJ in 1998 and with worldwide album sales in the millions, Thursday released six critically acclaimed albums from 1999-2011, including the pivotal and massively influential albums Full Collapse and War All The Time in 2001 and 2003 respectively. Renowned for having their finger on the pulse of the most creative strains of the culture, Thursday has a long history of touring with groundbreaking acts in tow, including early pivotal tours with Gaslight Anthem, Portugal the Man, Touche Amore, Murder By Death, and My Chemical Romance (whose debut album was produced by Thursday frontperson Geoff Rickly). Notwithstanding, the band's sonic diversity has given them the opportunity to share stages in the past, present, and (hopefully) future with luminaries stretching from Hatebreed to The Cure, illustrating how far their music stretches beyond the visible spectrum of categorisation.

The band are currently wrapping a short run of small club shows with Many Eyes and Tim Kasher with several more shows and tours planned throughout the year, including a run of European dates, When We Were Young Festival this Fall, Hawthorne Heights' traveling Is For Lovers festival, and more to be announced. While "Application For Release From the Dream" is a standalone release, the band are also continuing to work on more new music with plans to roll out songs as they record them, unmoored from the traditional approach of releasing albums.

