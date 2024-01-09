Singled Out: Ronnie Lee Jones' Wondering

Ronnie Lee Jones kicked off the New Year with the release of a brand new song called "Wondering" and to celebrate we asked the Southern California musician to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

Ah, "Wondering", you know, it just kind of walked into my life one evening in Sunland, CA. It was one of those nights where the moon was just a sliver in the sky, and my guitar felt like an extension of my soul. The song, it's got that rock heart but dances on the edges of southern rock, kind of like a drifter walking the line between two towns.

The genesis of "Wondering" came from a place deep inside, a new romance that was unfolding like a blooming flower in the desert sun. It's a tale of longing, you know, a story about the crossroads of love and loss. The words, they spilled out like a river breaking its banks, telling a story of a man caught between the echoes of a past love and the whispers of friends.

Influences? Well, the spirits of the Black Crowes and Jimi Hendrix were hovering in the room, guiding my hand. Their music always spoke to me in riddles and truths, and I wanted "Wondering" to have that same kind of conversation with the listener.

Recording this track, oh it was a journey and a half. Life, with its twists and turns, kept getting in the way, but the song, it stayed with me, haunting me, until I knew I had to set it free. And would you believe it? The vocals, they were born in the front seat of my old '99 Mercedes, parked under the dim lights of a grocery store lot in Murrieta, CA. It's funny how music finds its way into the world, often in the places you least expect.

To me, "Wondering" is more than just a melody and lyrics; it's a reflection of the tangled paths of the heart. It's about love's fragile dance, its joy, and the destiny it carries on its back. I hope it strikes a chord with those who hear it, echoing the sentiments of their own wandering hearts.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

