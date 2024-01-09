The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern Coming In March

(Kayos) The Rolling Stones and Mercury Studios proudly release The Rolling Stones Live At The Wiltern on DVD + 2CD; Blu-Ray + 2CD, 2CD, 3LP (3 variants: Black, Gold (D2C Exclusive), and Black & Bronze Swirl (Amazon Exclusive) on March 8, 2024.

One of the greatest box-office successes of 2002/2003, 117 shows grossing over $300 million, The Rolling Stones' "Licks World Tour"-in support of their 40 Licks compilation-celebrated the band's 40th Anniversary in splendid fashion, highlighted by this intimate Nov. 22 Los Angeles show at The Wiltern. With its 2,000+-seat capacity, it would prove to be a welcome respite from the global stadiums and arenas. Fans knew they were in for something special when gems like "Stray Cat Blues," "No Expectations" and "Everybody Needs Somebody To Love" (complete with the co-author of this 1964 Soul Classic, Soloman Burke) rocked the house.

Over 80 songs were performed on this tour from all eras of the band's glorious one-of-a-kind history. Mick Jagger played guitar, harmonica and keyboards at various stops. Keith Richards, stellar on guitar and vocals, provided both visual and musical highlights throughout the night. On stage right, Ron Wood's complimentary guitar work weaves seamlessly with Richards' playing. Drummer Charlie Watts [1941-2021], as always, was the heart'n'soul backbeat that drove the band forward. A-List musicians bassist Darryl Jones, keyboardist Chuck Leavell, saxophonist Bobby Keys and backing vocalists Lisa Fischer, Bernard Fowler and Blondie Chaplin added immeasurable flourishes.

With Tom Petty, Neil Young, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Depp, Stephen Stills and Eddie Murphy in the audience, The Rolling Stones proceeded to raise the roof to put on arguably one of their best shows ever.

Ron Wood states "We couldn't really go through a whole tour doing predictable shows. We've got to have songs out of the blue." Adds Mick Jagger "...it makes it interesting for the audience and the band. I've got to think a lot more about set lists than I've ever done." Enthuses Keith Richards: "Sometimes on the road, the weather's bad and half the band's down with something, but apart from those obvious blue days, there's an amazing freshness about these guys." (From Paul Sexton's illuminating liner notes.)

3LP Track Listing

Side A:

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Live With Me

Neighbours

Hand of Fate

Side B:

No Expectations

Beast of Burden

Stray Cat Blues

Side C:

Dance, Part 1

Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)

That's How Strong My Love Is

Going To A Go-Go

Side D:

Thru And Thru

You Don't Have To Mean It

Can't You Hear Me Knocking

Side E:

Rock Me Baby

Bitch

Honky Tonk Women

Start Me Up

Side F:

Brown Sugar

Tumbling Dice

2CD Tracklisting:

CD1:

Jumpin' Jack Flash

Live With Me

Neighbours

Hand of Fate

No Expectations

Beast of Burden

Stray Cat Blues

Dance, Part 1

Everybody Needs Somebody To Love (with Solomon Burke)

That's How Strong My Love Is

Going To A Go-Go

Band Introductions

CD2:

Thru And Thru

You Don't Have To Mean It

Can't You Hear Me Knocking

Rock Me Baby

Bitch

Honky Tonk Women

Start Me Up

Brown Sugar

Tumbling Dice

DVD & Blu-ray have the same tracklisting as both the 3LP and 2CD

Related Stories

The Rolling Stones Announced 2024 North American Tour - 2023 In Review

Rolling Stones' Classic 'Mother's Little Helper' Given Punk Makeover - 2023 In Review

Rolling Stones Score Christmas No. 1

The Rolling Stones Recruit Nicholas Hoult For 'Mess It Up' Video

News > Rolling Stones