(hennemusic) Metal legends Judas Priest are debuting a video for "Panic Attack", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Invincible Shield," which will be released on March 8th.
Written by Rob Halford and guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, the song was first issued last October to launch of the band's first release since 2018's "Firepower."
A follow-up track, "Trial By Fire", has since surfaced ahead of the March 8 arrival of the project, which was produced by touring guitarist Andy Sneap.
Judas Priest will support the record with a UK and European tour next March in sync with the album's release. Stream the new "Panic Attack" video here.
Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review
Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer - 2023 In Review
Judas Priest Release 'Trial By Fire' Video
Judas Priest Unleash New Single 'Trail By Fire'
Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour- Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live- Judas Priest- more
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works- Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year- more
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Quick Flicks: Billy Idol - Stateline: Live at the Hoover Dam (Blu-ray)
Static-X and Sevendust Add Third Leg To Machine Killer Tour
Duff McKagan Rocks Jimmy Kimmel Live
Judas Priest Premiere 'Panic Attack' Video
Metallica Stream Master Of Puppets From Debut Saudi Arabia Performance
Clutch Announce New World Samurai Tour 2024
Kenny Chesney Kicks Off 2024 With Connective Tissue Appearance
Prince's Purple Rain Stage Musical In The Works
Ozzy Osbourne Says No More Surgeries and Hopes To Return To Stage This Year