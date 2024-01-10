Judas Priest Premiere 'Panic Attack' Video

(hennemusic) Metal legends Judas Priest are debuting a video for "Panic Attack", the lead single from their forthcoming album, "Invincible Shield," which will be released on March 8th.

Written by Rob Halford and guitarists Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner, the song was first issued last October to launch of the band's first release since 2018's "Firepower."

A follow-up track, "Trial By Fire", has since surfaced ahead of the March 8 arrival of the project, which was produced by touring guitarist Andy Sneap.

Judas Priest will support the record with a UK and European tour next March in sync with the album's release. Stream the new "Panic Attack" video here.

