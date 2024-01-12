Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video

Disturbed have premiered a music video for their track "Don't Tell Me" that features a guest appearance from Heart legend Ann Wilson, and was directed by Matt Mahurin.

The track comes from the band's latest album "Divisive", and marked the very first time that the veteran group had included a special guest on an album. Frontman David Drainman had this to say about the collaboration: "I have tremendous respect for Ann. In my humble opinion, she's the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she's untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this."

Wilson added, "I was honored when I got the call from David Draiman. Disturbed did a version of 'The Sound Of Silence' that my husband and I both really dug. And so when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance.

"And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top. Hopefully we'll find a time to perform 'Don't Tell Me' live together at some point. If they call, I'm there."

