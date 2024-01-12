Disturbed have premiered a music video for their track "Don't Tell Me" that features a guest appearance from Heart legend Ann Wilson, and was directed by Matt Mahurin.
The track comes from the band's latest album "Divisive", and marked the very first time that the veteran group had included a special guest on an album. Frontman David Drainman had this to say about the collaboration: "I have tremendous respect for Ann. In my humble opinion, she's the greatest female rock voice of all time. I think she's untouchable. I feel like we were very gifted to have her be a part of this."
Wilson added, "I was honored when I got the call from David Draiman. Disturbed did a version of 'The Sound Of Silence' that my husband and I both really dug. And so when the opportunity came to sing a duet with him on a song that meant so much to David emotionally, I jumped at the chance.
"And then the video turned out great, which is yet another cherry on top. Hopefully we'll find a time to perform 'Don't Tell Me' live together at some point. If they call, I'm there."
Disturbed Received Hometown Honor - 2023 In Review
Disturbed, Pantera, Slipknot, Misfits Lead Sonic Temple Lineup
Disturbed Announce Take Back Your Life 2024 North American Tour
Disturbed Receive Hometown Honor
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video- The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years- Ace Frehley- more
Rush's Alex Lifeson Not Interested in Tour But Open To Working With Geddy Lee- Post Malone, Eddie Vedder Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup- more
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video
Ace Frehley Goes Behind The Scenes Of '10,000 Volts'
Five Finger Death Punch Unplug For Expanded 'Afterlife'
Carlos Santana Recruits Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels For 'Let The Guitar Play'
Aaron Lewis Announces New Album The Hill And Shares New Single
August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event
Lockjaw Cover Alice In Chains' 'Them Bones'
Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie on This Day In Rock 2016