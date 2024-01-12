Robert Jon & The Wreck Deliver 'Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man' Video

(Noble) Southern rockers Robert Jon & The Wreck have released a music video for their brand new single "Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man," which is the latest track from their forthcoming album.
The song features exhilarating slide guitar, powerful whiskey-soaked vocals and captivating lyrics painting a vivid picture of heartache and resilience, resonating deeply with the listener. This latest offering of The Wreck's unique blend of roots and Southern Rock embodies the hard-hitting country rock vibe of Chris Stapleton, Whiskey Myers, and Blackberry Smoke.
"With an intro that places you on the set of a classic western and a mesmerizing guitar riff that takes you right into the action, 'Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man' is a story of just that," the band describes. "Two people down on their luck trying to figure it out together, but for some reason, they never do." Produced by Kevin Shirley, (Aerosmith, Black Crowes, Iron Maiden) the track showcases Robert Jon & The Wreck's musical expertise, taking listeners on a journey through a captivating narrative.
Following the success of their previous singles "Help Yourself," "Hold On," and the high-energy rock anthem "Stone Cold Killer," "Ballad of a Broken Hearted Man" is the latest single of their highly anticipated new studio album set to release in 2024. Watch the video below:
