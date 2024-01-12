The Black Crowes are streaming their new single "Wanting And Waiting" to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their first new album of original music in 15 years.
The new album, their 10th studio effort, will be entitled "Happiness Bastards," was produced by Jay Joyce and is set to be released on March 15, 2024, with the first single streaming now.
The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien entered the studio with Joyce in early 2023 to record the effort following their successful reunion in 2019 to celebrate thew 30th anniversary of their landmark album, "Shake Your Money Maker."
Tracklisting:
"Bedside Manners"
"Rats And Clowns"
"Cross Your Fingers"
"Wanting And Waiting"
"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)
"Dirt Cold Sun"
"Bleed It Dry"
"Flesh Wound"
"Follow The Moon"
"Kindred Friend"
The Black Crowes Release 'The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion' Box Set
The Black Crowes Release Video For Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'
The Black Crowes Stream Unreleased 1992 Track 'Miserable'
The Black Crowes Share Unreleased Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video- The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years- Ace Frehley- more
Rush's Alex Lifeson Not Interested in Tour But Open To Working With Geddy Lee- Post Malone, Eddie Vedder Lead Reportin' For Duty Lineup- more
Van Morrison - Accentuate the Positive
Sites and Sounds: On the Blue's New Horizons Cruise
Hot In The City: Winter Concerts in Arizona - Aaron Lewis, G3 and More
Saxon - Hell, Fire and Damnation
Disturbed And Heart's Ann Wilson Share 'Don't Tell Me' Video
Ace Frehley Goes Behind The Scenes Of '10,000 Volts'
Five Finger Death Punch Unplug For Expanded 'Afterlife'
Carlos Santana Recruits Run DMC's Darryl McDaniels For 'Let The Guitar Play'
Aaron Lewis Announces New Album The Hill And Shares New Single
August Burns Red Announce 20th Anniversary Livestream Event
Lockjaw Cover Alice In Chains' 'Them Bones'
Ozzy, Slash, Brian May, Gene Simmons Tribute David Bowie on This Day In Rock 2016