The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years

The Black Crowes are streaming their new single "Wanting And Waiting" to celebrate the news that they will be releasing their first new album of original music in 15 years.

The new album, their 10th studio effort, will be entitled "Happiness Bastards," was produced by Jay Joyce and is set to be released on March 15, 2024, with the first single streaming now.

The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien entered the studio with Joyce in early 2023 to record the effort following their successful reunion in 2019 to celebrate thew 30th anniversary of their landmark album, "Shake Your Money Maker."

Tracklisting:

"Bedside Manners"

"Rats And Clowns"

"Cross Your Fingers"

"Wanting And Waiting"

"Wilted Rose" (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

"Dirt Cold Sun"

"Bleed It Dry"

"Flesh Wound"

"Follow The Moon"

"Kindred Friend"

