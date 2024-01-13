Motley Crue Reveal First Show Of The Year And Tease Announcement

Motley Crue have announced their first live concert performance of the year. The band is set to kick off the 2024 North Dakota State Fair on Friday, July 19th.
Last Tuesday, group teased an announcement for later this week. The took to their social media accounts with a teaser image that declared "Soon... 1/17/2024."
The image featured cut outs of classic photos of the band's early days that included a flyer for the band's show at the Glendale Civic Auditorium. They followed up on Friday (Jan 12th) with a new photo that included the US Festival promo and the "Theater Of Pain" album art with the caption "The world's most notorious.... 1 / 17 / 2024".
Decibel Geek Podcast host Chris Czynszak speculated on Facebook that the announcement would have something to do with "The Crueseum" and shared a coming soon promo photo for the venture.
