Warzone Guitarist Hospitalized From House Fire Injuries

Jason Vento (aka Crazy Jay Skin) of the New York hardcore band Warzone has been hospitalized for injuries that he suffered in a house fire in his Queens, NY home.

Vento suffered severe burns, smoke inhalation, and carbon monoxide poisoning while rescuing family members from the blaze and was hospitalized for his injuries.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Vento and him family. The page shared, "On January 6th, 2024, a two-alarm house fire tragically destroyed the home of Jason Vento and his family in Queens, NY. In a heroic act, Jason risked his life to save his wife, newborn baby, teenage son, and elderly mother, along with their 2 dogs and 5 cats. However, they lost everything they owned, including sentimental possessions accumulated over decades, and sadly, their 5 cats.

"Jason, a revered figure in the NYHC (New York City Hardcore) scene, known for his contributions as the guitarist for Warzone and other bands, is not only a passionate musician but also a dedicated father, husband, and caretaker of his family.

"The fire not only claimed their possessions but also left Jason hospitalized with severe burns, smoke inhalation, and carbon monoxide poisoning.

"The Vento Family has been uprooted, now residing in a temporary shelter with uncertain prospects ahead. The financial burden of medical bills, housing, and the need to start anew is overwhelming. They require support to rebuild their lives from scratch, ensuring their most basic needs like food, clothing, and a secure place to live.

"Your contribution, no matter how big or small, will make an immense difference in helping them navigate through this challenging time.

"Thank you all for your support in Jason's and his family's time of need."

At press time, the fund had raised $17,750 of the $100,000 goal. See the campaign here.

