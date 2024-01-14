Pamela Des Barres Returning To Whisky a Go Go

Following the wild success of her sold-out debut last year at the world-famous Whisky a Go Go-as well as performances in London and Brussels-Miss Pamela Des Barres returns by popular demand to her home-away-from-home for an exclusive performance produced by Polly Parsons.

Join acclaimed author Des Barres, "the world's most famous groupie," on March 17 at 6:30pm for an intimate evening of outrageous firsthand experiences recounted by an insider who had a front-row seat to the music and culture that changed the world.

Pamela's stories about the rock stars and rogues of the Sunset Strip include such iconic names as the Doors, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, the Jimi Hendrix Experience, the Byrds, and the Who. Step into the hallowed ground of the electric church through the funny, tender, sexy and salaciously divine tales of rock 'n' roll's finest muse. Billed as "Take Another Little Piece of My Heart," the roughly two-hour show concludes with a Q&A session hosted by her ex-husband and legendary rock star Michael Des Barres.

"I've done lots of readings through the years and my 'asides' seemed to steal the show every time. I enjoyed the response, so I decided to throw in a lot more off the cuff memories for people to go gaga over!" says Pamela, whose many books include her iconic I'm With The Band: Confessions of a Groupie, Take Another Little Piece of My Heart, and Let It Bleed: How To Write a Rockin' Memoir.

She adds: "I read from my books, play song snippets from my inspirations and beaus, show wild photos, and share a peek into my teenage diaries and rockin' memories. I lived smack dab in the center of the most revolutionary musical explosion in history and spent quality time with eternal rock & roll icons."

What does Pamela want audiences to take away from seeing the show? "Joy, joy, and more joy! I love taking them onstage, backstage for a rollicking ride into my groupie heart!"

Michael Des Barres says, "One talks about the 60s as being a great liberation for teenage America. At the forefront of that feminist revolution was Miss Pamela Miller, not Gloria Steinem. Miss Pamela lived her life the way she wanted to, and not only that she had the most beautiful smile on her face while doing it."

The producer of "Take Another Little Piece of My Heart" is Polly Parsons, daughter of the legendary Gram Parsons. "Pamela's insight and love is palpable in this show," says Polly. "Her wit and charm deliver us into another realm where rock gods and their muses create some of the most important art of a generation and Ms. Pamela offers The Key: the ultimate backstage pass."

Pamela is hoping to bring the show to more cities. "New Orleans, of course, Las Vegas, Boston, Nashville, Chicago, Detroit, Denver, San Francisco-on and on! I'd like to tour the whole world with this show. I've still got my wits about me and there are very few flower children left to tell the trippy tale, especially this one."

