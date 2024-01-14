.

Risky KISS Move Was Misunderstood

Michael Angulia | 01-14-2024
KISS took a gamble with their 1979 song "I Was Made For Loving You" and scored a big hit. But songwriter Desmond Child says that the group was aiming for a Motown sound and not Disco as many fans believe.

Child has written or co-written a number of hit songs including "I Was Made For Loving You", "Who Wants To Be Lonely" and "Heaven's on Fire" with KISS, "Dude Looks Like A Lady" with Aerosmith and "You Give Love A Bad Name" with Bon Jovi.

Desmond recently sat down with The SDR Show for an interview and in an excerpt the show sent over, he says that "I Was Made For Loving You" is more KissTown vs. KissCo: "Stanley was a big fan of Motown, and the beat is more Motown than Disco. Disco was on the way out then, and we wanted to reinvent pop by putting a heavy riff over a dance beat."

Watch the episode below:

