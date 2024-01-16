Lionel Richie And Earth, Wind & Fire Extend Sing A Song All Night Long Tour

(fcc) Lionel Richie announced the extension of his Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire. Produced by Live Nation, the 2024 13-date run of shows kicks off on Thursday, May 23 in Knoxville at Thompson Boling Arena, with stops in Jacksonville, Memphis, Kansas City, Columbus and more before wrapping up on Sunday, June 16 in Pittsburgh at PPG Paints Center.

The 2024 dates follow a highly successful 2023 sold-out 20-date run of the Sing A Song All Night Long tour which made its way through North America with stops in Chicago, Boston, Toronto, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more.

2023 was another pivotal year for music icon Lionel Richie, who has sold over 125 million albums. He was recently inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored at Kennedy Center Honors. Richie has served as a judge on ABC's "American Idol," for the past six seasons and will return for its 7th season, set to debut in February 2024.

SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2024 TOUR DATES:

Thu May 23 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena

Sat May 25 - Jacksonville, FL - VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tue May 28 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena

Wed May 29 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

Fri May 31 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

Tue Jun 04 - San Antonio, TX - Frost Bank Center

Thu Jun 06 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center

Fri Jun 07 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Sun Jun 09 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center

Wed Jun 12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Thu Jun 13 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

Sat Jun 15 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Sun Jun 16 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

