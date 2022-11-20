Lee Brice Tributes Lionel Richie With 'Hello' Cover

Country music star Lee Brice has teamed up with Amazon Music to pay tribute to Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Lionel Richie with a brand new Amazon Original cover of Richie's hit song, "Hello."
Brice had this to say about the special recording, "First off, this is some of the most fun I've ever had in the studio. Although it was daunting to think about following in the footsteps of an icon like Lionel Richie, it was such an honor to be asked. I am incredibly humbled and excited at the same time.
"This song is such a timeless classic, and breaking it down to go re-record it, I realized even more why it is so special. Honestly, I'm still nervous. I just hope he likes it!" Stream the song here.
Lee Brice Scores Gold With 'Soul'
Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music
Lee Brice Memorial Day Celebration to Benefit The Folded Flag Foundation
Lee Brice Wins Artist-Writer of the Year at the AIMP Nashville Awards
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two Dates- Rolling Stones- KISS- Disturbed- Queen- Hendrix- more
Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more
The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More
On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive
Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne
RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment
Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup
Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two World Tour Dates
The Rolling Stones Share Upgraded Video For '2000 Light Years From Home'
KISS Stream 'Creatures Of The Night' Super Deluxe 40th Anniversary Reissue
Disturbed's David Draiman Talks Ann Wilson Collaboration and Divisive Album
Queen Stream 'The Miracle' Collector's Edition Box Set
Jimi Hendrix Streams 1969 Los Angeles Forum Concert Release
Wage War Share Never Said Goodbye Video And Announce Album
Gulf Coast Jam Full Lineup Announced