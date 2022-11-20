.

Lee Brice Tributes Lionel Richie With 'Hello' Cover

Michael Angulia | 11-20-2022

Lee Brice

Country music star Lee Brice has teamed up with Amazon Music to pay tribute to Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame inductee Lionel Richie with a brand new Amazon Original cover of Richie's hit song, "Hello."

Brice had this to say about the special recording, "First off, this is some of the most fun I've ever had in the studio. Although it was daunting to think about following in the footsteps of an icon like Lionel Richie, it was such an honor to be asked. I am incredibly humbled and excited at the same time.

"This song is such a timeless classic, and breaking it down to go re-record it, I realized even more why it is so special. Honestly, I'm still nervous. I just hope he likes it!" Stream the song here.

Related Stories


Lee Brice Tributes Lionel Richie With 'Hello' Cover

Lee Brice Scores Gold With 'Soul'

Lee Brice Passes 1 Billion Streams On Apple Music

Lee Brice Memorial Day Celebration to Benefit The Folded Flag Foundation

Lee Brice Wins Artist-Writer of the Year at the AIMP Nashville Awards

Lee Brice Music and Merch

News > Lee Brice

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two Dates- Rolling Stones- KISS- Disturbed- Queen- Hendrix- more

Roger Waters Delivers 'Comfortably Numb 2022'- Nickelback 'Ready For The World To Hate Us Again'- Metallica- Journey- more

advertisement
Reviews

The Blues: Rory Block- Crystal Shawanda- Jimmy Carpenter- More

On The Record: Tobias Berblinger - The Luckiest Hippie Alive

Caught In The Act: Taylor Dayne

RockPile: Spotlight on Deko Entertainment

Hot In The City: Arizona's Autumn Concert Lineup

Latest News

Motley Crue and Def Leppard Forced To Cancel Two World Tour Dates

The Rolling Stones Share Upgraded Video For '2000 Light Years From Home'

KISS Stream 'Creatures Of The Night' Super Deluxe 40th Anniversary Reissue

Disturbed's David Draiman Talks Ann Wilson Collaboration and Divisive Album

Queen Stream 'The Miracle' Collector's Edition Box Set

Jimi Hendrix Streams 1969 Los Angeles Forum Concert Release

Wage War Share Never Said Goodbye Video And Announce Album

Gulf Coast Jam Full Lineup Announced