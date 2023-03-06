Lionel Richie Taps Earth, Wind & Fire For Sing A Song All Night Long Tour

(fcc) Lionel Richie announced his 2023 Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire.
Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city arena tour kicks off Friday, August 4th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 15th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.
2022 was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, as he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.
Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, March 7. The general on sale for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour will start Monday, March 13 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.
SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:
Fri Aug 04 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Sat Aug 05 - Chicago, IL - United Center
Tue Aug 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
Wed Aug 09 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Fri Aug 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
Sat Aug 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
Tue Aug 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
Fri Aug 18 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
Sat Aug 19 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
Tue Aug 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
Fri Aug 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena
Sat Aug 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
Tue Aug 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
Fri Sep 01 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center
Sat Sep 02 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
Tue Sep 05 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Fri Sep 08 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
Mon Sep 11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena
Tue Sep 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri Sep 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Lee Brice Tributes Lionel Richie With 'Hello' Cover (2022 In Review)
