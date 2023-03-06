Lionel Richie Taps Earth, Wind & Fire For Sing A Song All Night Long Tour

(fcc) Lionel Richie announced his 2023 Sing A Song All Night Long tour with very special guests and one of the best-selling bands of all time, Earth, Wind & Fire.

Produced by Live Nation, the 20-city arena tour kicks off Friday, August 4th at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, with stops across North America in Chicago, Toronto, New York, and more before wrapping up on Friday, September 15th at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.



2022 was a pivotal year for Lionel Richie, who has now sold over 125 million albums, as he was inducted into The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, won the Gershwin Prize for Popular Song by the Library Congress and was honored with the Icon Award at the American Music Awards.



Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, March 7. The general on sale for the Sing A Song All Night Long tour will start Monday, March 13 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.



SING A SONG ALL NIGHT LONG 2023 TOUR DATES:

Fri Aug 04 - St Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Sat Aug 05 - Chicago, IL - United Center

Tue Aug 08 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

Wed Aug 09 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Fri Aug 11 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

Sat Aug 12 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

Tue Aug 15 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

Fri Aug 18 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

Sat Aug 19 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

Tue Aug 22 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

Fri Aug 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL - FLA Live Arena

Sat Aug 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

Tue Aug 29 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

Fri Sep 01 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

Sat Sep 02 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

Tue Sep 05 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Fri Sep 08 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

Mon Sep 11 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena

Tue Sep 12 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri Sep 15 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

