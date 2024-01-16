Singled Out: Aurelance's It's Just Another Breakup

Singer-songwriter Aurelance recently released his debut single "It's Just Another Breakup", which is a hyper fusion of pop and rock and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I wrote "It's Just Another Breakup" to empower the world and myself. I wrote a lot about my heart being broken, words have a deep influence on us, we don't even realize it.

I remember being in my living room with two friends, we were "chilling". I played some beats and something new in me emerged. That's when "It's Just Another Breakup" came to life.

Many of us lose ourselves in relationships, I surely did. We tend to give too much importance to people who do nothing but hurt us and sometimes we forget about our power.

Growing up, I needed this voice. Music has such a huge impact on us, I know that my song will positively impact those who need it. Breakups shouldn't be sad, they should be celebrated.

"It's not big of a deal ain't no mourning

Rather be alone than to lose my mind

Wake up feeling fresh every morning

Won't be losing sleep for no mankind"

I clearly stated how we should handle breakups, in the pre-chorus. Why lose sleep over somebody who doesn't value and respect you? It's a waste of energy. It can be easier said than done, but the more we feed our brain with empowering affirmations, the more we heal and grow.

If I can shift anybody's mind from feeling heartbroken to feeling powerful with this song and influence them to understand that life goes on, then I've done my part.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

