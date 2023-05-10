Big Big Train Share Live 'Atlanta Cable' Video

(Royal Avenue) Big Big Train will be on tour this summer and to celebrate and promote the forthcoming 'The Journey Continues' Tour this August & September, the group have been sharing videos of songs filmed on tour last year. The band recently shared the videos for "The Florentine" and "The First Rebreather" recorded in September 2022 at The Boerderij in The Netherlands.
Today, the band is pleased to share the performance clip of "Atlantic Cable" recorded live at Friars, Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury, UK in September 2022. The live audio recording of the song is included on the band's forthcoming Ingenious Devices album to be released on 30th June 2023.
Bassist Gregory Spawton says: "One of the recurrent themes we've explored in Big Big Train over the years is how humans have been able to harness technology to make the world a better place. Atlantic Cable is a song about the laying of the first telegraph cables across the Atlantic Ocean in the 19th century. It was a mighty endeavour which helped to bring people together. We really enjoyed playing Atlantic Cable at the legendary Friars, Aylesbury last year and are pleased to share this film of the performance."
Keyboardist Oskar Holldorff adds: "Following a warm-up show the night before, the gig in Aylesbury was my first official performance with Big Big Train, and what a night it was! Atlantic Cable was positioned early on in the set, and it felt great to work our way through a proper BBT epic in the beautiful Waterside Theatre. I particularly enjoyed the instrumental section starting at the 11-minute mark, in which Rikard Sjoblom's brilliant clavinet solo was followed by Dave Foster shredding the house down!"
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023 DATES
Saturday 26th August - Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Zoetermeer, The Netherlands
Sunday 27th August - Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany
Monday 28th August - Stora Teatern, Gothenburg, Sweden
Tuesday 29th August - Cosmopolite, Oslo, Norway
Wednesday 30th August - Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm, Sweden
Thursday 31st August - Viften, Copenhagen, Denmark
Saturday 2nd September - 2 Days + 1 Festival, Revislate, Italy
Sunday 3rd September - Z7, Pratteln (Basel), Switzerland
Tuesday 5th September - Neuberinhaus, Reichenbach, Germany
Wednesday 6th September - Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
Thursday 7th September - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany
Friday 8th September - Mozart-Saal, Stuttgart, Germany
Sunday 10th September - The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, UK
Monday 11th September - Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
Tuesday 12th September - Cadogan Hall, London, UK
Wednesday 13th September - Cadogan Hall, London, UK
Support at all shows except Wednesday 13th September comes from rising Norwegian stars Dim Gray, who feature BBT's Oskar Holldorff. There will be no support at the Wednesday 13th September show.
