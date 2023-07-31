Big Big Train Tease New Album Under New InsideOut Music Deal

Video still

(RAM) InsideOut Music is delighted to announce that it has signed Big Big Train to a multi-album deal for new studio releases. The band are currently working on a new studio album, expected to be released in spring 2024, and have recently been recording in Trieste, Italy, where lead vocalist Alberto Bravin is based.



Big Big Train bassist/founder Gregory Spawton comments: "We have ambitious plans for Big Big Train and are very pleased to have signed this deal with InsideOut. Having run our own record label, English Electric Recordings, for a lengthy period, it's clear that the music industry has changed enormously in recent years and we believe that we are best positioned to grow BBT further by becoming an InsideOut band. Over the last decade we had received offers from various labels. When we considered the different options, signing up with the premier label for progressive music was the logical choice. We're very excited about this new era for the band and working with InsideOut/Sony."



Drummer Nick D'Virgilio adds: "It's an absolute thrill for me that Big Big Train has become an InsideOut band. Over the years, previously as member of Spock's Beard and more recently alongside Neal Morse and Ross Jennings, I've worked extensively with Thomas Waber and his team at InsideOut/Sony. From experience I know that there is no better label for Big Big Train to be working with. It's wonderful to join a roster that includes the biggest names in the prog genre such as Dream Theater, Steve Hackett, Jethro Tull, Kansas, Devin Townsend and Yes. We've got a lot of new Big Big Train music in the works and with InsideOut's unrivalled reach across the progressive rock world we hope to reach plenty of folks who may not be familiar with us yet."



Label head Thomas Waber comments: "We have been in talks with the band for a while and are happy that we can finally announce our partnership. Big Big Train have been proudly carrying the flag for progressive music, and we look forward to helping them on their very bright journey ahead. We are all excited to be stepping on board this particular train!"

Related Stories

Big Big Train Share Live 'Atlanta Cable' Video

Big Big Train Share Live Performance Of 'The First Rebreather'

Singled Out: John Diva & The Rockets' Runaway Train

Big Big Train Share 'The Florentine' Live Video

More Big Big Train News