Big Big Train Share Live Performance Of 'The First Rebreather'

(Royal Avenue) To celebrate and promote the forthcoming 'The Journey Continues' Tour this August & September, Big Big Train will be sharing videos of a couple of songs filmed on tour last year.
The band recently shared the video for "The Florentine" recorded in September 2022 at The Boerderij in The Netherlands. Today, the band is pleased to share the performance clip of "The First Rebreather", originally the opening track from their English Electric Pt.1 album.
Guitarist/keyboardist Rikard Sjoblom comments: "The First Rebreather was the first song I totally fell in love with when I joined Big Big Train back in 2014, so I'm always really happy when we include it in a setlist. The performance of it here at the Boerderij from last September is great and I'm glad the cameras were rolling! The moody intro, upbeat chorus and the eerie mid section, followed by the bombastic end section - it's a masterpiece! I can say that, because I didn't write the song! There's something about the storytelling in this one that always gets me and Alberto delivers it really well."
Bassist Gregory Spawton adds: "This song is based on the exploits of diver Alexander Lambert, who was the first man to use experimental rebreather diving equipment in a flooded tunnel. I remember drawing from Dante and Beowulf when I was writing the lyrics. The ebb and flow of the music also helps to deliver the story."
AUGUST/SEPTEMBER 2023 DATES
Saturday 26th August - Cultuurpodium Boerderij, Zoetermeer, The Netherlands
Sunday 27th August - Markthalle, Hamburg, Germany
Monday 28th August - Stora Teatern, Gothenburg, Sweden
Tuesday 29th August - Cosmopolite, Oslo, Norway
Wednesday 30th August - Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm, Sweden
Thursday 31st August - Viften, Copenhagen, Denmark
Saturday 2nd September - 2 Days + 1 Festival, Revislate, Italy
Sunday 3rd September - Z7, Pratteln (Basel), Switzerland
Tuesday 5th September - Neuberinhaus, Reichenbach, Germany
Wednesday 6th September - Carlswerk Victoria, Cologne, Germany
Thursday 7th September - Colos-Saal, Aschaffenburg, Germany
Friday 8th September - Mozart-Saal, Stuttgart, Germany
Sunday 10th September - The Queen's Hall, Edinburgh, UK
Monday 11th September - Town Hall, Birmingham, UK
Tuesday 12th September - Cadogan Hall, London, UK
Wednesday 13th September - Cadogan Hall, London, UK
