Pink Floyd's Roger Waters Talks Syd Barrett

01-17-2024
(AXS TV) It's been years since the world said goodbye to Syd Barrett, the original creative force behind Pink Floyd. And to this day, former bandmate Roger Waters still misses his old friend.

"He was a charming, ebullient, talented friend, and I miss him," Waters said during an interview with Dan Rather. "But I've been missing him since 1968, because he succumbed to some sort of mental illness, you might call schizophrenia or that combination of symptoms."

Waters then elaborated on Barrett's ailment and its impact. "The fact is if it happens to somebody, it prevents them from communicating to their friends, loved ones, anybody, they really do develop a wall, and Syd developed a wall and it was extremely sad."

"But he was very talented, the work is there," Waters clarified. "People love him, people love his work and new people discover the songs he wrote as the years go by."

