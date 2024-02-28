Ross Valory Delivers 'Wild Kingdom' Video

Former Journey bassist Ross Valory has released a music video for his new single "Wild Kingdom", which was directed by Michael Cotten and comes from his forthcoming solo album "All Of The Above", that will arrive on April 12th.

Valory had this to say, "After waiting several decades, I'm very happy to be finally sharing my music with the world! 'All of the Above is a reflection of so many musical influences in my life, and my hope is to reach a vast and varied audience, possibly beyond the popular music I am known for."

Ross says that "Wild Kingdom" is "definitely a good example of the variety of songs on this first album. I wrote the piece on a Calliope in the mid '80s and had the privilege of developing the arrangement with Karl Perazzo, master percussionist with Santana, in 2012. 'Wild Kingdom' became my first venture in recording with authentic Latin rhythms."

SRO expanded on this with these details: Perazzo brought his Santana bandmate, Cuban drummer Walfredo Reyes Jr., to hold down the groove, which keyboardist Levy and saxophonist Marc Russo gently take slightly outside. But the calliope riff is always there to bring them home. Russo would be one of the key contributors to the VALORY sessions. Veteran of jazz-rock specialists Yellowjackets and for the past 25 years, a member of the touring band of the Doobie Brothers, Russo brings his fierce, angular sax style to the blend, perfectly suited to pair with Levy, who has played with jazz-rock fusion band Garage Mahal since 2000.

Related Stories

Ross Valory Returns With 'Tomland'

Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review

Journey Countersued By Fired Member

Journey Want Nothing To Do With Ousted Members

News > Ross Valory