(SRO) Ross Valory today (June 20) marks the summer solstice by rolling out a dazzling video for his interpretation of funk-rockers War's classic cruising anthem "Low Rider." It's one of the highlights from the original Journey bassist and songwriter's current debut solo album All Of The Above (OID Music).
"Low Rider" is another visually colorful delight directed by Michael Cotten, who lensed the album's three other videos. It was premiered yesterday by Ultimate Classic Rock. Says Ross: "Michael Cotten has done exceptional work on the videos for every song on the album. It may be obvious to all that he is greatly inspired by my music. Michael and I are naturally in sync. Michael hears what I see. He sees what I hear. And, likewise! "With the exception of a few strategic edits recommended on my part," he adds, "Michael Cotten ran with the ball on this song from the beginning."
Cotten outlines how he envisioned the video: "We could say that this visual treatment of the classic song is an homage to the great tradition of Mexican/American car culture. We wanted to heighten the brilliant baroque sensibility that Lowrider cars and bikes display!"
"Low Rider" gets a sturdy makeover as ROSS is joined by Josh Ramos of the Storm providing the proper Puerto Rican vocals. Hall of Famer Gregg Errico of Sly and the Family Stone handles drums, with additional percussion by Karl Perazzo from Carlos Santana's band. Canadian reality TV star Les Stroud, the original "Survivorman," an old friend of Valory's, adds harmonica, and Marc Russo ties everything together on soprano sax, which by the end of the track, turns into a party. The other players lighting up "Low Rider" are Eric Levy (ogan, clavinet, synth) and guitarist Vernon "Ice" Black.
Ross Valory Gives War's 'Low Rider' A Makeover
