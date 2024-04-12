Ross Valory Shares 'Windmill' As 'All Of The Above' Album Arrives

(SRO) To coincide with the release of his All Of The Above album on OID Music, Ross Valory has unveiled a new video for "Windmill." Directed by Michael Cotten, the visually thrilling video leans into the song's Brazilian flair with live action to animation video with tropical seascapes, samba dancers, and picturesque city scenes, alongside ROSS and the other musicians playing the song.

"'Windmill' is another Latin-inspired tune [from the album] that dances across Brazil!" ROSS says. "It was written on guitar and as a result this is the first time I've recorded guitar."

He continues, "This is the third music video release, on which I am so very happy to be collaborating with Michael Cotten. His work is unique and sophisticated, and I'm honored to have my music paired with his visual magic. Michael and I are continuing to develop video concepts for the entire album."

"Creating the videos for Ross Valory's new music 'All Of The Above' has been both challenging and thrilling!" Michael Cotten adds. "To have such great musical inspiration is a dream project for my video art. Regarding 'Windmill,' Ross has created a musical playground that brings to mind a fantasy 'Sambascape' that celebrates the spirit of Brazil in an engaging visual party."

For the track, VALORY brought in Celso Alberti, the brilliant Brazilian drummer from the Steve Winwood band, who lit up the piece, laying down a track where Karl Perazzo [from Santana] added his percussion. Core team member and acclaimed keyboardist Eric Levy added piano and synths. The original guitar part that VALORY played on his Godin nylon-string electric remained, as did some other electric guitar parts he played. VALORY dropped a new bass part on the track and saxophonist Marc Russo finished the piece.

"Windmill" marks the third video and track from the debut album from one of rock's best bass guitarists and an original member of the multi-platinum band Journey until his 2020 departure. It follows the album's two previous Cotten created for "Wild Kingdom (with its Latin-fired intensity) and "Tomland" (the album's hypnotic first single).

The track's credits are as follows:

WINDMILL

(Ross Valory)

Ross Valory - Bass Guitar, Guitars

Eric Levy - Piano, Synths

Karl Perazzo - Percussion

Celso Alberti - Drums

Marc Russo - Alto Saxophone

Related Stories

Ross Valory Delivers 'Wild Kingdom' Video

Ross Valory Returns With 'Tomland'

Journey Fired Two Members Over Alleged Take Over Attempt 2020 In Review

Journey Countersued By Fired Member

News > Ross Valory