Judas Priest Deliver 'Crown Of Horns'

(Chipster) Metal Icons Judas Priest unleash another exhilarating new single entitled "Crown Of Horns," out today via Epic Records and they have shared a lyric video for the track.

This will be the third single release from their highly anticipated new studio album Invincible Shield, set for release on March 8, 2024. The band's last two singles "Panic Attack" and "Trial By Fire" have streamed over 10 million times since release.

Judas Priest will also delight fans with a world tour this year, the UK leg kicks off in Glasgow on March 11th before taking on North America in April and May.

Over the past 50 years Judas Priest have sold over 50 million albums worldwide and headlined the world's biggest stages. With their evolving music and live performances also came a powerful unique identity, a look which has both defined the group and influenced future generations of metal bands the world over. With each year, the Judas Priest legend continues to grow; 2022 saw them inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and complete a sold-out rescheduled world tour in support of their 50th Anniversary. As we roll into 2024, Judas Priest continue to retain their crown as one of the biggest and best British bands in the world.

INVINCIBLE SHIELD TRACKLIST:

1. Panic Attack

2. The Serpent and the King

3. Invincible Shield

4. Devil in Disguise

5. Gates of Hell

6. Crown of Horns

7. As God is my Witness

8. Trial by Fire

9. Escape From Reality

10. Sons of Thunder

11. Giants in the Sky

JUDAS PRIEST: INVINCIBLE SHIELD TOUR DATES:

Thu Apr 18 - Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Fri Apr 19 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

Sun Apr 21 - Reading, PA - Santander Arena

Wed Apr 24 - Bangor, ME - Cross Insurance Center

Thu Apr 25 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Apr 27 - Youngstown, OH - Covelli Center*

Sun Apr 28 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River

Wed May 01 - Rosemont, IL - Rosemont Theatre

Thu May 02 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory

Sat May 4 - Kalamazoo, MI - Wings Event Center*

Sun May 05 - Maryland Heights, MO - St Louis Music Park

Tue May 07 - Huntsville, AL - VBC Propst Arena*

Thu May 09 - Daytona, FL - Welcome to Rockville^

Sat May 11 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sun May 12 - Mobile, AL - Mobile Civic Center Arena*

Tue May 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

Thu May 16 - Columbus, OH - Historic Crew Stadium ^

Fri May 17 - Evansville, IN - Ford Center*

Sun May 19 - Washington, DC -The Theater at MGM National Harbor

Tue May 21 - Albany, NY - MVP Arena

Wed May 22 - Syracuse, NY - Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Performance

Related Stories

Judas Priest Premiere 'Panic Attack' Video

Judas Priest Deliver Two Big Surprises At Power Trip Festival - 2023 In Review

Judas Priest Rejected K.K. Downing's Reunion Offer - 2023 In Review

Judas Priest Release 'Trial By Fire' Video

News > Judas Priest