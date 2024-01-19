TR3 Featuring Tim Reynolds Celebrate Album Release With 'So Am I' Video

(VLM) TR3 Featuring Tim Reynolds explores the eccentricities of contemporary life with playfulness and candor on its latest full length studio release, Watch It, out now on vinyl, CD, and digital streaming platforms.
Fronted by two-time GRAMMY-nominee and Dave Matthews collaborator Tim Reynolds, the illustrious trio has delivered an insightful and provocative collection that embraces absurdity with a surprising sense of composure.
Joining the highly anticipated release today is the official music video debut for the single, "So Am I," recorded live at The Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte, NC by Fiasco Pictures.
TR3 featuring Tim Reynolds is currently on tour in support of the new album, with stops in New Hampshire, Maine, Ohio, Indiana, and more still to come.
TR3 Featuring Tim Reynolds 2024 Tour Dates
01/19 - The Rex Theatre - Manchester, NH^
01/20 - Bayside Bowl - Portland, ME
01/21 - The Strand Theatre - Hudson Falls, NY
01/24 - Sellersville Theater - Sellersville, PA
01/25 - Infinity Music Hall - Hartford, CT
01/26 - Newton Theatre - Newton, NJ
01/27 - The Iridium - New York, NY^
01/28 - Phantom Power - Millersville, PA
01/31 - Kent Stage - Kent, OH
02/01 - Hi Fi - Indianapolis, IN^
02/02 - Castle Theatre - Bloomington, IL
02/03 - City Winery - St. Louis MO
^Low Ticket Warning
