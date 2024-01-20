Kool & The Gang Lead Lineup For The Ultimate Disco Cruise & Beyond

(2911) The Norwegian Pearl will be sparkling with mirror balls, glitter, and a full-lighted dance floor as The Ultimate Disco Cruise & Beyond embarks from Miami, Florida, on February 19, 2025, for its 5-day voyage. Music lovers from the 70's era of Disco will take a journey back in time as they relive some of the most fun-loving songs that everyone sings along to.

Filled with non-stop music entertainment that includes award-winning hitmakers Kool & The Gang, the latest members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame The Spinners, Shalamar featuring Howard Hewett, Carolyn Griffey, and Jeffrey Daniel, Tavares, Rose Royce, The Brothers Johnson, Lisa Lisa, The Legendary Blue Notes, The Trammps featuring EARL YOUNG, ORIGINAL STONE CITY BAND, GEORGE Mccrae, Double Exposure, Bee Gees Gold, and Boogie Wonder Band among others.

Setting sail in 2025, The Ultimate Disco Cruise & Beyond will make stops in Cozumel, Mexico, and Costa Maya, Mexico, before heading back to Miami, Florida. In between stops, music enthusiasts will celebrate the greatest dance, soul, funk, and party music ever. Cabins available include Inside, Oceanview, and Club Balcony Suites, with prices per person ranging from $1,799 to $3,599. Monthly payment plans are available through StarVista Live. To book your cabin, visit ultimatediscocruise.com.

