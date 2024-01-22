The Black Crowes Announce The Happiness Bastards Tour

The Black Crowes announced that they will hitting the road for a 2024 headline tour that will visit 35 cities in North America and Europe this Spring in support of their forthcoming studio album, "Happiness Bastards".

The North American leg of the Happiness Bastards Tour will be launched at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, TN on April 2nd and will conclude on May 7th in Philadelphia, PA at The Met Philadelphia.

Europe will follow with that leg kicking off on May 14th in Manchester, UK, at the O2 Apollo and wrapping up with an appearance at the Stone & Music Festival on June 9th in Merida, ES.

Frontman Chris Robinson had this to say, "Hope everybody is ready to rock & roll with us on the Happiness Bastards Tour this spring! We're excited to be playing songs from our new album along with some deeper tracks, juicy covers and the songs you want to hear!"

"Happiness Bastards," the band's first new album in 15 years, is set for worldwide release on March 15 via the band's Silver Arrow Records.

HAPPINESS BASTARDS 2024 TOUR DATES:

April 2, 2024 Nashville, TN Grand Ole Opry House

April 3, 2024 Atlanta, GA Fox Theatre

April 5, 2024 Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

April 6, 2024 Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 8, 2024 Denver, CO Fillmore Auditorium

April 10, 2024 Phoenix, AZ Arizona Financial Theatre

April 12, 2024 Los Angeles, CA Greek Theatre

April 13, 2024 Oakland, CA Fox Theater

April 15, 2024 Seattle, WA McCaw Hall

April 16, 2024 Vancouver, BC Queen Elizabeth Theatre

April 19, 2024 Chicago, IL Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

April 20, 2024 Detroit, MI The Fillmore Detroit

April 23, 2024 Montreal, QC MTELUS

April 24, 2024 Toronto, ON Massey Hall

April 27, 2024 New York, NY Radio City Music Hall

April 28, 2024 Boston, MA MGM Music Hall at Fenway

April 30, 2024 Washington, DC The Anthem

May 1, 2024 Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

May 3, 2024 Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

May 4, 2024 Atlantic City, NJ Ovation Hall at Ocean Casino Resort

May 7, 2024 Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

May 14, 2024 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo

May 15, 2024 London, UK Eventim Apollo

May 17, 2024 Newcastle, UK O2 City Hall

May 18, 2024 Wolverhampton, UK The Civic at The Halls

May 21, 2024 Brussels, BE Ancienne Belgique

May 22, 2024 Amsterdam, NL AFAS Live

May 24, 2024 Paris, FR L'Olympia

May 27, 2024 Milan, IT Teatro Arcimboldi Milano

May 29, 2024 Frankfurt, DE Alte Oper

May 30, 2024 Stuttgart, DE Liederhalle

June 1, 2024 Berlin, DE Verti Music Hall

June 4, 2024 Copenhagen, DK Falkonersalen

June 5-8, 2024 Solvesborg, SE Sweden Rock Festival**

June 9, 2024 Merida, ES STONE & MUSIC Festival

Related Stories

The Black Crowes' Chris Robinson Looks Back And Forward With Audacy

The Black Crowes Share First Song From First New Album in 15 Years

The Black Crowes Release 'The Southern Harmony And Musical Companion' Box Set

The Black Crowes Release Video For Cover Of Soul Classic '99 Pounds'

News > The Black Crowes