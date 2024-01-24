Mr. Bungle Add Dates To U.S. Spring Tour

Mr. Bungle have added a number of new stops to their forthcoming U.S. leg of their world tour, visiting cities that they have not performed in since the turn of the millennium.
The newly announced live dates include stops in Dallas, Austin, Houston, Atlanta, Raleigh, Nashville, Indianapolis, and Minneapolis at the world famous First Avenue.
Tickets are on-sale this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 am local time. Ipecac alum, Otto Von Schirach opens on all headlining dates. See the new and the previously announced dates below:
February 28 Tokyo, JP Toyosu Pit
February 29 Osaka, JP Namba Hatch
March 3 Auckland, NZ Auckland Town Hall +
March 6 Melbourne, AUS Festival Hall +
March 7 Adelaide, AUS Hindley Street Music Hall +
March 9 Sydney, AUS Hordern Pavilion +
March 10 Brisbane, AUS Fortitude Music Hall +
March 12 Perth, AUS Metro City +
May 6 Dallas, TX House of Blues #
May 7 Austin, TX Emo's #
May 8 Houston, TX House of Blues #
May 10 Daytona Beach, FL Welcome to Rockville
May 11 Atlanta, GA Tabernacle #
May 12 Raleigh, NC The Ritz #
May 14 Nashville, TN Brooklyn Bowl #
May 15 Indianapolis, IN Egyptian Room #
May 17 Columbus, OH Sonic Temple
May 18 Milwaukee, WI Milwaukee Metal Fest
May 19 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue #
June 16 Zurich, CH X-Tra %
June 17 Milan, IT Magnolia %
June 19 Berlin, DE Huxley's %
June 20 Copenhagen, DK Copenhell
June 23 Luxembourg Atelier %
June 24 Tilburg, NL 013 Poppodium %
June 27 Oslo, NO Tons of Rock
June 29 Clisson, FR Hellfest
+ with Melvins
% with Oxbow & Spotlights
# with Otto Von Schirach
