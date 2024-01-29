Singled Out: Moonsville Collective's Helen Highway

Moonsville Collective just released their new single "Helen Highway" from their forthcoming album, "A Hundred Highways", and to celebrate we asked Corey Adams to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

"Helen Highway" is an homage to our 2014 record, Heavy Howl, and to the band that put the record together. I began writing this song in 2015 when we were touring for that record, with six of us sitting in the back of some Toyota mid-sized something, learning about everything together as we cut a line across the center of the country to Tennessee and back. We were a spirited crew, living life to its fullest and never being cheated out of a good time. This iteration of the band must've played 200 shows together. We knew the good, bad and ugly in each of our lives and abilities, but managed to have a really good run over the course of a few years. I fell in love with each of them.

As the chapter on this lineup began to close, all the memories of our times together began to flood back and find themselves in this song. It took me about seven years to finish this one, seven years to see how I felt about it all. Once it all settled, this came out. It's a love song to friendships, past or present. It's a love song to the road as well. The highway is one of the few places where strangers can turn into family relatively quickly. Time, space, adventure, misfortune, and conversation can somehow forge into the eternal. As I'm sure many of you know.

The band fell into the song quickly, and we spent some months performing it live to feel it out. We recorded the song live in Long Beach, CA, and after a few passes realized it was missing just a little something. It needed just a little more melancholy to capture the sentiment of the feeling behind the song. We added an additional instrumental bridge near the end in the next take, and it felt full. When you commit to recording live, there's nowhere to hide. You just have a picture of this moment in time when it's all real. It seemed the only way to deliver the sincerity and rawness of this tune. We hope it translates.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the album here

Related Stories

News > Moonsville Collective