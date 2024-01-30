The String Cheese Incident Announces 2024 Red Rocks Run

() The String Cheese Incident's year-long 30th anniversary celebration continues. The band will make their annual pilgrimage to Red Rocks Amphitheater this coming July for three nights of music, including a special show on Sunday, July 14, featuring Bluegrass greats Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, and Sierra Hull.

These three special nights at Red Rocks will be the band's only Colorado appearances in 2024. For the first time, The String Cheese Incident is excited to team up with CashorTrade to present an official CashorTrade presale for the 2024 Red Rocks run to keep tickets in the hands of fans. This limited presale begins on Thursday, February 1 at 11am MT / 1pm ET, and more information can be found here.

Presale tickets will also be available through AXS on Thursday, Feb 1 at 11am MT / 1pm ET, no code required. Tickets will be on sale to the public on Friday, February 2 at 11am MT / 1pm ET. VIP & Travel Packages will also go on sale this Thursday at 11am MT / 1pm ET.

Ahead of the newly announced Red Rocks run, the band will kick of their touring schedule on April 6 for a performance at the Texas Eclipse Festival followed by a run of East Coast shows beginning May 16 in Charlottesville, VA, as well as festival stops throughout the summer including Summer Camp's new Solshine Reverie in Chillicothe, IL, and CaveJam at The Caverns in Pelham, TN.

Related Stories

The String Cheese Incident Reveal Initial 2024 Tour Dates

The String Cheese Incident Lead CaveJam Festival Lineup

The String Cheese Incident Stream New Album 'Lend Me A Hand'

The String Cheese Incident Share New Song 'Ain't I Been Good To You'

News > The String Cheese Incident