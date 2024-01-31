Pink Floyd Announce Collector's Edition Of Newly Remastered 'Dark Side Of The Moon'

(Fran DeFeo PR) Pink Floyd will release a Collector's Edition of The Dark Side Of The Moon on crystal clear vinyl on Friday, April 19, 2024. This will be a 2 x 180g single sided LP set, featuring UV artwork print on the non-groove side.

Originally released over 50 years ago, and becoming one of the most iconic and influential albums ever, Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' continues to find new audiences globally. The famous sleeve, which depicts a prism spectrum, was designed by Storm Thorgerson of Hipgnosis and drawn by George Hardie. 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' has sold over 50 million copies worldwide.

This new edition of the album will feature the prism spectrum seen through the playable side of the vinyl whilst maintaining the best quality sound that fans will expect. It will be packaged in a slipcased gatefold sleeve, with an exclusive poster.

This is the first time that Pink Floyd has used this pioneering UV printing process on vinyl. The images are printed with a high end UV printer, using UV-Led light to dry the permanent ink on the side without audio on which the image is printed. This combination of one-sided audio and the UV print (on the side without audio) combines the best of both worlds: perfect audio and a beautiful image to enjoy.

Pink Floyd's 'The Dark Side Of The Moon' 50th Anniversary crystal clear vinyl Collector's Edition with UV printed art is available to pre-order here and follows the 2023 release of the remastered album on CD, LP and Blu-ray, first available as part of The Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Box Set.

The Dark Side Of The Moon

1. Speak To Me (Nick Mason)

2. Breathe (In The Air) (Roger Waters, David Gilmour, Richard Wright)

3. On The Run (David Gilmour, Roger Waters)

4. Time (David Gilmour, Roger Waters, Richard Wright, Nick Mason)

5. The Great Gig In The Sky (Richard Wright - Vocal composition by Clare Torry)

6. Money (Roger Waters)

7. Us And Them (Roger Waters, Richard Wright)

8. Any Colour You Like (David Gilmour, Nick Mason, Richard Wright)

9. Brain Damage (Roger Waters)

10. Eclipse (Roger Waters)

DAVID GILMOUR Vocals, Guitars, VCS3

NICK MASON Percussion, Tape Effects

ROGER WATERS Bass Guitar, Vocals, VCS3, Tape Effects

RICHARD WRIGHT Keyboards, Vocals, VCS3

Produced by PINK FLOYD

Recorded at Abbey Road Studios, London, between May 1972 and January 1973

Engineer Alan Parsons. Assistant Peter James. Mixing supervised by Chris Thomas

Saxophone on 'Us And Them' and 'Money' Dick Parry

Vocals on 'The Great Gig In The Sky' by Clare Torry

Backing Vocals Doris Troy, Lesley Duncan, Liza Strike, Barry St John

Sleeve Art by N.T.A.

All Lyrics by ROGER WATERS

