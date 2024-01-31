Too Close To Touch Share Mini Documentary And Announce Final Album

(Epitaph) Lexington, Kentucky post-hardcore band Too Close To Touch announce their final album 'For Keeps' today, coming out on March 8th via Epitaph Records. Over more than ten years and two full-length releases the band continuously earned praise for their skillful musicianship and intricate arrangements that highlight each member's technical ability.
The glue that held them together throughout it all was beloved front man Keaton Pierce, who met his untimely death in 2022. With atmospheric production and dynamic drums, Too Close To Touch share lead single "Control" alongside a satisfying music video chronicling the meticulous process of artist/director Whit Flint painting the album's artwork.
Today the band has also shared a mini documentary where guitarist Mason Marble and drummer Kenny Downey sit down to discuss the significance of the record and what it means for the future of Too Close To Touch.
" 'For Keeps' is our last gift to the Too Close To Touch community," Mason explains. "Too Close To Touch would never have existed without Keaton and will not exist without him in the future."
"To be able to give it closure is a blessing," Kenny continues. "To have this much of him left, his lyrics and emotions captured... not a lot of people have that."
A play on one of Keaton's many nicknames ("Keeps"), the band reveals that 'For Keeps' is the final keepsake for themselves and fans. Encouraging listeners to "keep close and let the record change them in whatever way they let it," this last catalog entry ensures the preservation of Keaton's legacy.
