Troy Redfern Announces Invocation Headline UK Tour

(Noble) Troy Redfern will embark on "Troy Redfern Invocation Headline UK Tour" on June 17th. The 11-date UK tour will showcase tracks from Redfern's forthcoming studio album Invocation, plus songs from his extensive back catalogue. Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 2nd.

The highly anticipated concerts will showcase Redfern's three-piece band comprising Troy Redfern (guitar, lead vocals), Keira Kenworthy (bass, backing vocals), and Nicky Waters (drums, percussion).

The headline tour follows the release of Troy Redfern's latest recently singles "The Strange" and "Getaway" which are both taken from Redfern's highly anticipated new album Invocation.

Monday 17 June - The Treehouse, Frome

Tuesday 18 June - Retro, Manchester

Wednesday 19 June - Hard Rock Cafe, Glasgow

Thursday 20 June, Bannerman's Edinburgh

Friday 21 June, The Live Roooms, Chester

Saturday 22 June - Asylum 2, Birmingham

Sunday 23 June - Boiler Room, Guildford

Monday 24 June - The Junction, Cambridge

Sunday 25 June, The Joiners, Southampton

Monday 26 June - New Cross Inn, London

Tuesday 27 June - The Forum, Tunbridge Wells

