Young The Giant Expand 'Mind Over Matter' For 10th Anniversary

(BHM) Young The Giant releases Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition). Upon its original release, Mind Over Matter (produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen and mixed by Rich Costey) reached #7 on the Billboard 200 chart and #2 on Top Rock Albums. The album's title track has been a staple of the band's catalog since and was recently certified Platinum.
To celebrate 10 years of one of their most beloved albums, the exclusive deluxe version comes in clear smoke vinyl and includes a 12-page booklet with never-before seen photos, a double sided fold-out poster, and slipcover. The tracklist includes 3 never-before-released demos and the new song "Metropolis (Acoustic)" that was released earlier this month. Written by lead singer Sameer Gadhia over a decade ago, Young The Giant began teasing "Metropolis" on their 2023 American Bollywood World Tour.
The band shared, "'Mind Over Matter' is an album that was the product of us taking a lot of sonic risks and ended up being a stepping stone in our craft that helped us grow as artists and individuals. We've loved seeing this album become a fan staple, especially the song 'Mind Over Matter.' Over the last few years, there's been a resurgence and rediscovery of the song that has been so organic and beautiful. We're proud to present this 10-Year Anniversary edition that includes 'What You Get,' a previously unreleased song pulled from our archives, two demos of fan favorite songs 'Mind Over Matter' and 'Camera', and acoustic track 'Metropolis.'"
Young The Giant Share Unreleases Song From 'Mind Over Matter' Era
Young The Giant, Midland Lead Landlock Festival Lineup
Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'
Young The Giant's American Bollywood Goes Vinyl
Axl Rose Helps Billy Joel Close Out His Madison Square Garden Residency- Ghost Deliver 'Rite Here Rite Now' Soundtrack- more
Watch Video For David Lee Roth's Cover Of 'Baker Street'- Ghost Get Animated For 'Mary On A Cross' Video- more
Post Malone And Luke Combs Team For 'Guy For That'- mgk and Jelly Roll Hit 'Lonely Road'- Kenny Chesney- Kacey Musgraves- more
Stuckey's: A Road Trip Institution - A Chat with CEO Stephanie Stuckey
Road Trip: Eswatini's Swazi Candles: Light from Africa
Quick Flicks: REO Speedwagon - Live at Rockpalast 1979
Caught In The Act: Def Leppard, Journey, Steve Miller Rock Wrigley Field
Sites and Sounds: Art-In-Action Camp Coming to Woodward, PA
Watch Brian May Rock Queen Classic With The Offspring
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Shares 'Deified' Song and Video
KISS Celebrating 'Animalize' 40th Anniversary With Special Releases
Young The Giant Expand 'Mind Over Matter' For 10th Anniversary
Thousand Foot Krutch Deliver The End Is Where We Begin: REIGNITED
Fall Out Boy, Weezer, Incubus, Lead Oceans Calling Second Wave Lineup
Sammy Hagar Share Video From Best Of All Worlds Van Halen Tribute Tour
Queens Of The Stone Age Cancel More Shows Following Josh Homme's Emergency Surgery