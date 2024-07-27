Young The Giant Expand 'Mind Over Matter' For 10th Anniversary

(BHM) Young The Giant releases Mind Over Matter (10th Anniversary Edition). Upon its original release, Mind Over Matter (produced by Justin Meldal-Johnsen and mixed by Rich Costey) reached #7 on the Billboard 200 chart and #2 on Top Rock Albums. The album's title track has been a staple of the band's catalog since and was recently certified Platinum.

To celebrate 10 years of one of their most beloved albums, the exclusive deluxe version comes in clear smoke vinyl and includes a 12-page booklet with never-before seen photos, a double sided fold-out poster, and slipcover. The tracklist includes 3 never-before-released demos and the new song "Metropolis (Acoustic)" that was released earlier this month. Written by lead singer Sameer Gadhia over a decade ago, Young The Giant began teasing "Metropolis" on their 2023 American Bollywood World Tour.

The band shared, "'Mind Over Matter' is an album that was the product of us taking a lot of sonic risks and ended up being a stepping stone in our craft that helped us grow as artists and individuals. We've loved seeing this album become a fan staple, especially the song 'Mind Over Matter.' Over the last few years, there's been a resurgence and rediscovery of the song that has been so organic and beautiful. We're proud to present this 10-Year Anniversary edition that includes 'What You Get,' a previously unreleased song pulled from our archives, two demos of fan favorite songs 'Mind Over Matter' and 'Camera', and acoustic track 'Metropolis.'"

Related Stories

Young The Giant Share Unreleases Song From 'Mind Over Matter' Era

Young The Giant, Midland Lead Landlock Festival Lineup

Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'

Young The Giant's American Bollywood Goes Vinyl

News > Young The Giant